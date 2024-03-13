PIctures from the past of Bryn Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield

A few memories might be jogged by this little collection of pictures from the Wigan Today archive of Bryn Road and Bryn Road South, Ashton-in-Makerfield.
By Charles Graham
Published 13th Mar 2024, 04:55 GMT

The images date from several decades and to locals there should be quite a few familiar faces.

.

1. Bryn Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. Geoff Parr, his family and some friends were walking from St Peter's church, Bryn Road, to the Grand Final at Old Trafford to raise money for the church roof appeal. Pictured are, left to right: Peter Boardman Gaynor Parr, Geoff Parr, Beverley Parr, Martin Draper and Gordon Clough

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

Photo Sales
.

3. Bugsie's Mobile Dog Wash owner Hilary Davies from Bryn Road with Ginger her Hungarian Vizsla in 2001

. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON

Photo Sales
.

4. The Ashfield Club on Bryn Road in 2002

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan