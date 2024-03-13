PIctures from the past of Bryn Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield

The images date from several decades and to locals there should be quite a few familiar faces.
1. Bryn Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield
. Photo: STAFF
2. Geoff Parr, his family and some friends were walking from St Peter's church, Bryn Road, to the Grand Final at Old Trafford to raise money for the church roof appeal. Pictured are, left to right: Peter Boardman Gaynor Parr, Geoff Parr, Beverley Parr, Martin Draper and Gordon Clough
. Photo: Paul Greenwood
3. Bugsie's Mobile Dog Wash owner Hilary Davies from Bryn Road with Ginger her Hungarian Vizsla in 2001
. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON
4. The Ashfield Club on Bryn Road in 2002
. Photo: Gary Brunskill