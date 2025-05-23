He briefly visited in April 1986, when he and Princess Diana arrived at Wigan North Western railway station on the way to open a factory in Skelmersdale.
There was a far longer stay in April 2019, when he called in at the Uncle Joe’s Mint Ball factory, Wigan Little Theatre and The Old Courts.
1. RETRO
Visits to Wigan by the now King Charles Photo: STAFF
2. Prince Charles
Prince Charles meets people from a variety of groups at The Old Courts, Wigan, April 2019 Photo: MA
3. Prince Charles
Prince Charles jokes to British Rail Area Manager Ron Couchman and his wife Valerie about his bandaged finger, injured during a DIY job, after arriving by train with Princess Diana at Wigan North Western station on their way to open a factory in Skelmersdale on Wednesday 23rd of April 1986. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. Prince Charles
Prince Charles meets the crowds of people outside The Old Courts, Wigan, April 2019. Photo: MA
