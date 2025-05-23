Pictures of King Charles visits to Wigan - a place he loves

By Michelle Adamson
Published 23rd May 2025, 04:55 BST
Updated 23rd May 2025, 07:29 BST
As we revealed this week, King Charles is a big fan of our town, telling guests at a Buckingham Palace garden party that he “loves Wigan.” So we thought we’d remind readers of his trips here that clearly left a positive and lasting impression.

He briefly visited in April 1986, when he and Princess Diana arrived at Wigan North Western railway station on the way to open a factory in Skelmersdale.

There was a far longer stay in April 2019, when he called in at the Uncle Joe’s Mint Ball factory, Wigan Little Theatre and The Old Courts.

Prince Charles meets people from a variety of groups at The Old Courts, Wigan, April 2019

Prince Charles jokes to British Rail Area Manager Ron Couchman and his wife Valerie about his bandaged finger, injured during a DIY job, after arriving by train with Princess Diana at Wigan North Western station on their way to open a factory in Skelmersdale on Wednesday 23rd of April 1986.

Prince Charles meets the crowds of people outside The Old Courts, Wigan, April 2019.

