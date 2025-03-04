Pictures of Wigan Athletic in action 1950s-1960s

By Michelle Adamson
Published 4th Mar 2025, 04:55 BST
There are some real vintage views of Wigan Athletic here, long before it was elected into the Football League in 1978.

The pictures were all taken in the 1950s and ’60s.

Wigan Athletic in the 1950s and '60s

Wigan Athletic in the 1950s and '60s

RETRO - Team pictures of Wigan Athletic from the the 1960s when they played at Springfield Park in the Northern Premier League. Submitted by Retro reader John Culshaw

RETRO - Team pictures of Wigan Athletic from the the 1960s when they played at Springfield Park in the Northern Premier League. Submitted by Retro reader John Culshaw Photo: submitted

RETRO Team pictures of Wigan Athletic from the the 1960s when they played at Springfield Park in the Northern Premier League. Submitted by Retro reader John Culshaw pictured front as mascot aged ten

RETRO Team pictures of Wigan Athletic from the the 1960s when they played at Springfield Park in the Northern Premier League. Submitted by Retro reader John Culshaw pictured front as mascot aged ten Photo: submitted

Wigan Athletic centre forward Billy Lomax heads for goal against Newcastle United.

Wigan Athletic centre forward Billy Lomax heads for goal against Newcastle United. Photo: staff

