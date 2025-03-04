The pictures were all taken in the 1950s and ’60s.
1. wwig-03-03-25-Latics-NWUpload.jpg
Wigan Athletic in the 1950s and '60s Photo: UGC
2. RETRO
Team pictures of Wigan Athletic from the the 1960s when they played at Springfield Park in the Northern Premier League. Submitted by Retro reader John Culshaw
3. RETRO
Team pictures of Wigan Athletic from the the 1960s when they played at Springfield Park in the Northern Premier League.
Submitted by Retro reader John Culshaw pictured front as mascot aged ten Photo: submitted
4. 1954
Wigan Athletic centre forward Billy Lomax heads for goal against Newcastle United. Photo: staff
