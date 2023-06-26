PICTURES: Wigan celebrates Armed Forces Day
Military vehicles and servicemen and women in all their finery descended on Wigan town centre to mark Armed Forces Day.
By Michelle Adamson and Gaynor Clarke
Published 26th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST
There was a parade from Mesnes Park on Saturday, with crowds lining the streets to see members of the armed forces community, veterans, cadets and a brass band.
It was followed by a concert of armed forces-themed music and acts, military vehicles, stalls, fairground attractions and more.
The annual event is a chance to recognise the efforts of the men and women who make up the armed forces community, from serving troops to service families, veterans and cadets.
Page 1 of 6