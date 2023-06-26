News you can trust since 1853
PICTURES: Wigan celebrates Armed Forces Day

Military vehicles and servicemen and women in all their finery descended on Wigan town centre to mark Armed Forces Day.
By Michelle Adamson and Gaynor Clarke
Published 26th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST

There was a parade from Mesnes Park on Saturday, with crowds lining the streets to see members of the armed forces community, veterans, cadets and a brass band.

It was followed by a concert of armed forces-themed music and acts, military vehicles, stalls, fairground attractions and more.

The annual event is a chance to recognise the efforts of the men and women who make up the armed forces community, from serving troops to service families, veterans and cadets.

Eliza White, 11, tries on vintage military kit with Dillon Farnworth, right.

Armed Forces Day

Eliza White, 11, tries on vintage military kit with Dillon Farnworth, right.

Wigan Armed Forces Day 2023

Armed Forces Day

Wigan Armed Forces Day 2023

Mia Hitchen in the spirit of the event.

Armed Forces Day

Mia Hitchen in the spirit of the event.

-

Armed Forces Day

- Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

