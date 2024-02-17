News you can trust since 1853
Rare and more familiar vintage pictures from 120 years of Wigan's markets

A large part of Wigan town centre is a blank canvas at the moment as we wait for the Galleries25 project to emerge. But on that vacant land has stood two market halls over the last 150 years and has played host to too outdoor markets too.
By Charles Graham
Published 17th Feb 2024, 04:55 GMT
Updated 17th Feb 2024, 07:34 GMT

This gallery from the Wigan Today library mixes the old and the relatively new, the rare and the more familiar as we revist many of its businesses, characters and shoppers who populated these landmarks for many generations.

1. Wigan markets

2. A demonstration by Wigan Fire Brigade in 1893 in Wigan Market Square

3. Wigan traders were holding a family fun day around their market stalls to promote the market to shoppers. Markets manager Phil Edge is pictured with traders chairman Mike O'Connor and rug stall trader Geoff Henson

4. Wigan market square with some classic cars on view in the 1960s

