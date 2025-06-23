None of these businesses is with us any more but perhaps some of you will remember them.
1. RETRO
Frank Tickle on his last day in his shop in the Wiend on Monday 3rd of December 1979 before moving to the Times Craft Centre on Mesnes Street. Photo: Frank Orrell
2. RETRO
Roy Hurst, who for many years had a record stall in Wigan Market hall, pictured here, in 1976. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. RETRO
Rathbones shop on Standishgate in 1972. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. RETRO
Tripe being turned and sorted during processing at Sutcliffes tripe works in Higher Ince in January 1976. Photo: Frank Orrell
