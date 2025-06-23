Recalling now gone Wigan shops pictured in the 1970s

Older readers in particular should love this album of pictures showing Wigan shops and their staff in the 1970s.

None of these businesses is with us any more but perhaps some of you will remember them.

Frank Tickle on his last day in his shop in the Wiend on Monday 3rd of December 1979 before moving to the Times Craft Centre on Mesnes Street. Photo: Frank Orrell

Roy Hurst, who for many years had a record stall in Wigan Market hall, pictured here, in 1976. Photo: Frank Orrell

Rathbones shop on Standishgate in 1972. Photo: Frank Orrell

Tripe being turned and sorted during processing at Sutcliffes tripe works in Higher Ince in January 1976. Photo: Frank Orrell

