Remember this: see what was making the Wigan news in 1978

By Charles Graham
Published 27th Jun 2024, 04:55 BST
Here is a collection of pictures from the Wigan Today archive that is likely to get memory bells ringing. We’ve got celebrity visits, local productions, a tour of the town’s new police station and even a real tiger at the cinema!

See if you recognise any faces.

1. The Wigan Council motorcycle training awards

2. Wigan Athletic players hoping to conjure up some magic before their FA Cup 3rd round tie against high flying Birmingham City

3. Heinz workers present a TV set to the children's ward at Wigan Infirmary

4. Wigan MP Alan Fitch on a visit to the GUS warehouse at Martland Park

