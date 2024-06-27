See if you recognise any faces.
1. The Wigan Council motorcycle training awards
.Photo: STAFF
2. Wigan Athletic players hoping to conjure up some magic before their FA Cup 3rd round tie against high flying Birmingham City
.Photo: STAFF
3. Heinz workers present a TV set to the children's ward at Wigan Infirmary
.Photo: STAFF
4. Wigan MP Alan Fitch on a visit to the GUS warehouse at Martland Park
.Photo: STAFF
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.