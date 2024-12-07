Remember when: see what was making Wigan's news in 2007

By Michelle Adamson
Published 7th Dec 2024, 15:45 BST
Charity events, Comic Relief, certificates and celebrations all feature, as we look back at events covered by Wigan’s photographers in 2007.

The pictures were compiled by Gary Brunskill

2007 - Staff of Wigan Leisure and Culture Trust who held a cake sale and other events in aid of Comic Relief.

1. 2007

2007 - Staff of Wigan Leisure and Culture Trust who held a cake sale and other events in aid of Comic Relief. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Latics footballer Kristofer Haestad visit to Deanery High school to take part in a training session and Q&A session. Pictured with Kristofer, from left, James, Matthew, Kyle and Aaron.

2. 2007

Latics footballer Kristofer Haestad visit to Deanery High school to take part in a training session and Q&A session. Pictured with Kristofer, from left, James, Matthew, Kyle and Aaron. Photo: Paul Greenwood

Photo Sales
2007 - Staff at the Asda George Distribution Centre at Higher Ince who are to swim with sharks at the Blue Planet Aquarium at Ellesmere Port.

3. 2007

2007 - Staff at the Asda George Distribution Centre at Higher Ince who are to swim with sharks at the Blue Planet Aquarium at Ellesmere Port. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Photo Sales
2007 - Wigan fire fighters, Mike Samuels, Martyn Smith, Phill Capstick and Brian Cattrell with sponges at the ready for their charity car wash in aid of the Fire Services National Benevolent FundRichard

4. 2007

2007 - Wigan fire fighters, Mike Samuels, Martyn Smith, Phill Capstick and Brian Cattrell with sponges at the ready for their charity car wash in aid of the Fire Services National Benevolent FundRichard Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice