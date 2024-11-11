..
Remember when: some of Wigan's news and sport headlines from 1969

By Charles Graham
Published 11th Nov 2024, 15:45 BST
Here are a few interesting slices of life from the Wigan of 55 years ago.

These library pictures include shots of emergency incidents, sporting fixtures, industrial disputes and bodies beautiful!

1. Young Wigan lads and their faithful companion collecting waste paper

. Photo: STAFF

2. Wigan muscle man, Frank Richards, with his son after winning the Mr Britain title

. Photo: STAFF

3. Wigan art teacher Paul Bagshaw films his pupils as they perform the story of Christ's passion

. Photo: Geoff Shryhane

4. Wigan Junior Chamber of Commerce members pictured at the front of Wigan International Swimming Pool

. Photo: Submitted

