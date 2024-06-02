REMEMBER WHEN: Wigan schools in 1978

By Michelle Adamson
Published 2nd Jun 2024, 04:55 BST
Can you see your old classmates in these photos? Our photographer Frank Orrell visited these Wigan schools in 1978: Kirkless Street Infants School, New Springs, St John the Baptist Primary School, New Springs, Gidlow Middle School and Marsh Green Junior School.

Let us know if you would like to see old Wigan photos, people, places or events and we’ll have a look in our archive. Contact: [email protected]

A netball session at Gidlow Middle School in March 1978.

1. 1978

Photo: Frank Orrell

Work on pottery creations at Gidlow Middle School in March 1978.

2. 1978

Photo: Frank Orrell

An informal French lesson at Gidlow Middle School in March 1978.

3. 1978

Photo: Frank Orrell

Swotting up in the library at Gidlow Middle School in March 1978.

4. 1978

Photo: Frank Orrell

