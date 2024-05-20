REMEMBER WHEN: Wigan Shops 1960s-’80s

By Michelle Adamson
Published 20th May 2024, 04:55 BST
Do you remember any of these shops and businesses from in and around Wigan? Our photographer Frank Orrell took these fantastic photographs of familiar shops in the 1960s to 1980s, including Bulldog Tools, Clarington Forge and Tickles on the Wiend, classed as leather and grindery merchants but sold just about anything.

If you would like to see any old photos featured from a particular year, location or event, contact our photographer: [email protected]

Frank Tickle on his last day in his shop in the Wiend on Monday 3rd of December 1979 before moving to the Times Craft Centre on Mesnes Street.Tickles was classed as a leather and grindery merchants but sold just about anything.

1. 1979

Frank Tickle on his last day in his shop in the Wiend on Monday 3rd of December 1979 before moving to the Times Craft Centre on Mesnes Street.Tickles was classed as a leather and grindery merchants but sold just about anything. Photo: Frank Orrell

2. 1979

The last remaining blacksmith's forge in south west Lancashire on Kenyon Lane, Lowton, just before closure in 1968.The blacksmith is possibly Herbert Jordan. There was another smithy just round the corner on Newton Road.

3. 1968

The last remaining blacksmith's forge in south west Lancashire on Kenyon Lane, Lowton, just before closure in 1968.The blacksmith is possibly Herbert Jordan. There was another smithy just round the corner on Newton Road. Photo: Frank Orrell

4. 1968

