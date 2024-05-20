REMEMBER WHEN: Wigan Shops 1960s-’80s

If you would like to see any old photos featured from a particular year, location or event, contact our photographer: [email protected]
Frank Tickle on his last day in his shop in the Wiend on Monday 3rd of December 1979 before moving to the Times Craft Centre on Mesnes Street.Tickles was classed as a leather and grindery merchants but sold just about anything. Photo: Frank Orrell
The last remaining blacksmith's forge in south west Lancashire on Kenyon Lane, Lowton, just before closure in 1968.The blacksmith is possibly Herbert Jordan. There was another smithy just round the corner on Newton Road. Photo: Frank Orrell
