REMEMBER: Wigan Old Town Hall

Remember the Old Wigan Town Hall building?

It stood on the corner of King Street and Rodney Street, was originally used as the borough courts until civic leaders move their offices into the building in 1882 and continued to be the headquarters of the council until the county borough was abolished by the Local Government Act 1972 in 1974.

It then served as the headquarters of the Wigan Metropolitan Borough Council until 1990, when the council moved its staff to the new Town Hall, formerly the home of the Wigan Mining and Technical College.

Although its facade was listed, the building was demolished 10 years ago when it became unsafe and the land is now used as a car park after several plans to redevelop the site came to nothing.

