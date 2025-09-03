Remembering the Olympic torch relay passing through Wigan in 2012

By Michelle Adamson
Published 3rd Sep 2025, 04:55 BST
It’s amazing to think that 13 years have now gone by since that stirring day when tens of thousands of people lined the streets of Wigan borough as the Olympic torch wound its jubilant way to the London games of 2012.

These were local moments to savour and here are 18 photographs taken in Wigan that day.

Thousands of people lined the streets to see the event as torchbearer 101 Norman Brown carries the Olympic Flame on the Torch Relay leg between Wigan and Ince-in-Makerfield.

1. Olympic Torch Relay 2012

Thousands of people lined the streets to see the event as torchbearer 101 Norman Brown carries the Olympic Flame on the Torch Relay leg between Wigan and Ince-in-Makerfield. Photo: Gareth Fuller

Torchbearer 100 Kirsty Gallacher after carrying the Olympic Flame on the Torch Relay leg between Wigan and Ince-in-Makerfield.

2. Olympic Torch Relay 2012

Torchbearer 100 Kirsty Gallacher after carrying the Olympic Flame on the Torch Relay leg between Wigan and Ince-in-Makerfield. Photo: Chris Radburn

Olympic Torch Relay, Wigan Town Centre: Kelly Fagan, from Thomas Cook, dressed as the Olympic torch

3. Olympic Torch Relay 2012

Olympic Torch Relay, Wigan Town Centre: Kelly Fagan, from Thomas Cook, dressed as the Olympic torch Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Olympic Torch Relay, Wigan Town Centre: Norman Brown carries the Olympic Torch up Wallgate

4. Olympic Torch Relay 2012

Olympic Torch Relay, Wigan Town Centre: Norman Brown carries the Olympic Torch up Wallgate Photo: Nick Fairhurst

