These were local moments to savour and here are 18 photographs taken in Wigan that day.
Thousands of people lined the streets to see the event as torchbearer 101 Norman Brown carries the Olympic Flame on the Torch Relay leg between Wigan and Ince-in-Makerfield. Photo: Gareth Fuller
Torchbearer 100 Kirsty Gallacher after carrying the Olympic Flame on the Torch Relay leg between Wigan and Ince-in-Makerfield. Photo: Chris Radburn
Olympic Torch Relay, Wigan Town Centre: Kelly Fagan, from Thomas Cook, dressed as the Olympic torch Photo: Nick Fairhurst
Olympic Torch Relay, Wigan Town Centre: Norman Brown carries the Olympic Torch up Wallgate Photo: Nick Fairhurst