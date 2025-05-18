Remembering Wigan Schools' Music Festival: retro special

By Charles Graham
Published 18th May 2025, 08:00 BST
For many years Wigan played host to a massive schools music festival attracting hundreds of youngsters, not just from across the borough but around the North West, to take part in vocal and instrumental competitions in front of panels of eminent adjudicators. Sadly its fortunes faded in the 1990s both because of dwindling school funds and staff unwillingness to accompany pupil parties out of hours anymore.

But here is a selection of pictures featuring some of the young competitors in the decades before its demise.

1. Pictures memories of Wigan Schools Music Festival

2. Prizewinners during the festival in 1984

3. Winners of piano section at the 1987 festival

4. Julia Wilkinson, Caroline Wilcock and Mark Westhead who were in good voice in 1984

