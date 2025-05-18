Remembering Wigan Schools' Music Festival: retro special

For many years Wigan played host to a massive schools music festival attracting hundreds of youngsters, not just from across the borough but around the North West, to take part in vocal and instrumental competitions in front of panels of eminent adjudicators. Sadly its fortunes faded in the 1990s both because of dwindling school funds and staff unwillingness to accompany pupil parties out of hours anymore.