The Royal Court Theatre, on King Street, is being restored after receiving a £1.25m Government boost in 2020.

Its repair comes as part of the High Street Heritage Action Zone (HAZ), where Historic England is supporting 69 high streets nationally to develop their economy, social and cultural life as well as celebrating their heritage.

For its King Street HAZ plans - which includes bringing back to life the Royal Court Theatre – Wigan Council is providing match funding which, along with private sector and other sources, will see investment of around £2.5m.

The exterior of the Royal Court Theatre

Updates have been shared from the theatre on its Facebook page.

A spokesman said: “It's been an exciting time at the Royal Court Theatre over the past six months or so.

"We've been removing vegetation, dry rot, asbestos, old damp plaster and rotting wood. More pictures and posts coming soon.”

Inside the Royal Court Theatre

King Street is widely known in Wigan for its party-hard, 10 drinks for £10, 11pm to 6am culture.

What once was a focal point for community, arts and entertainment in the early 20th Century has shifted to focus almost exclusively upon late-night bars and nightclubs.

It is hoped that the redevelopment of the Royal Court, alongside various other projects, will regenerate the street and it has the potential to bring people together from the borough and beyond.

While there is no confirmed date for its re-opening but it is hoped that it will be sometime in 2023.