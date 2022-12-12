News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

RETRO: 25 photographs of Shevington scenes, pupils and sports

We have mined the Wigan Today picture archives again and have found 25 photographs from decades past of various scenes, people and places in the village of Shevington.

By Michelle Adamson
3 minutes ago

retro

1. RETRO

Retro 1970 Shevington's new library has the finishing touches before its official opening.

Photo: staff

Photo Sales

2. RETRO

Retro 1993 What a whopper!..A giant cabbage on display at Shevington Show

Photo: staff

Photo Sales

3. RETRO

Helping to make a model village are Alan Benton, Angela Gaskell, Emma Spencer and Susanne Eastham at Shevington Primary School in November 1976.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales

4. RETRO

1976 - A bunch of happy pupils at Shevington Primary School in November 1976.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Wigan