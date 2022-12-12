RETRO: 25 photographs of Shevington scenes, pupils and sports
We have mined the Wigan Today picture archives again and have found 25 photographs from decades past of various scenes, people and places in the village of Shevington.
By Michelle Adamson
3 minutes ago
1. RETRO
Retro 1970 Shevington's new library has the finishing touches before its official opening.
Photo: staff
2. RETRO
Retro 1993 What a whopper!..A giant cabbage on display at Shevington Show
Photo: staff
3. RETRO
Helping to make a model village are Alan Benton, Angela Gaskell, Emma Spencer and Susanne Eastham at Shevington Primary School in November 1976.
Photo: Frank Orrell
4. RETRO
1976 - A bunch of happy pupils at Shevington Primary School in November 1976.
Photo: Frank Orrell