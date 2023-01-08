Home RETRO: 30 photographs of Wigan RLFC stars in action 1980-1985
Here’s a wonderful flashback to the Wigan RL team of the early 1980s in action.
By Michelle Adamson 3 minutes ago 1. 1983
Wigan prop Brian Case battles through the St. Helens defence in the Good Friday league clash at Central Park on 1st of April 1983 which Wigan won 13-6.
Photo: Frank Orrell
2. 1985
Wigan fans at the league game against St. Helens at Central Park on Boxing Day Thursday 26th of December 1985. Wigan won the match 38-14.
Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1981
Wigan centre Trevor Stockley races in for a try with Barry Williams alongside in the 2nd Division match against Dewsbury at Central Park on Sunday 22nd of February 1981.
Wigan won 35-11 in their one and only season in Division 2.
Photo: Frank Orrell
4. W1982
Wigan loose-forward Eddie Hunter on a break against Fulham in a league match at Central Park on Easter Monday 12th of April 1982.
Wigan won 19-4.
Photo: Frank Orrell