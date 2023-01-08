News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

RETRO: 30 photographs of Wigan RLFC stars in action 1980-1985

Here’s a wonderful flashback to the Wigan RL team of the early 1980s in action.

By Michelle Adamson
3 minutes ago

They have been randomly selected from our extensive photographic archives, having been captured on film by our former photographer Frank Orrell.

1. 1983

Wigan prop Brian Case battles through the St. Helens defence in the Good Friday league clash at Central Park on 1st of April 1983 which Wigan won 13-6.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales

2. 1985

Wigan fans at the league game against St. Helens at Central Park on Boxing Day Thursday 26th of December 1985. Wigan won the match 38-14.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales

3. 1981

Wigan centre Trevor Stockley races in for a try with Barry Williams alongside in the 2nd Division match against Dewsbury at Central Park on Sunday 22nd of February 1981. Wigan won 35-11 in their one and only season in Division 2.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales

4. W1982

Wigan loose-forward Eddie Hunter on a break against Fulham in a league match at Central Park on Easter Monday 12th of April 1982. Wigan won 19-4.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8