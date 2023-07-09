Home RETRO: 30 street scenes of 1970s Wigan
We are looking back half a century, when our photographer Frank Orrell captured street scenes around Wigan in the early 1970s.
By Michelle Adamson Published 9th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST 1. 1971
Church Street, Standish, in November 1971, showing St. Wilfrid's church in the background and the Black Horse Hotel which is now the Lychgate Tavern.
Photo: Frank Orrell 2. 1971
A view of Market Place looking down Market Street in 1971 with the Black Horse pub, Nora Webster's Hair Salon and Lowes store on the left with Jackson the Tailor and Sarah Lynnn's confectioners on the right.
Photo: Frank Orrell 3. 1971
A scene from a Wigan street in the Scholes area about to be demolished in 1971.
Photo: Frank Orrell 4. 1973
Church Street, Orrell, at its junction with Moor Road in 1973. The post office and general store is on the left corner with a row of shops then the Rose and Crown pub.
Photo: Frank Orrell