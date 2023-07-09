News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

RETRO: 30 street scenes of 1970s Wigan

We are looking back half a century, when our photographer Frank Orrell captured street scenes around Wigan in the early 1970s.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 9th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST

RETRO – 1970s

Church Street, Standish, in November 1971, showing St. Wilfrid's church in the background and the Black Horse Hotel which is now the Lychgate Tavern.

1. 1971

Church Street, Standish, in November 1971, showing St. Wilfrid's church in the background and the Black Horse Hotel which is now the Lychgate Tavern. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
A view of Market Place looking down Market Street in 1971 with the Black Horse pub, Nora Webster's Hair Salon and Lowes store on the left with Jackson the Tailor and Sarah Lynnn's confectioners on the right.

2. 1971

A view of Market Place looking down Market Street in 1971 with the Black Horse pub, Nora Webster's Hair Salon and Lowes store on the left with Jackson the Tailor and Sarah Lynnn's confectioners on the right. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
A scene from a Wigan street in the Scholes area about to be demolished in 1971.

3. 1971

A scene from a Wigan street in the Scholes area about to be demolished in 1971. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Church Street, Orrell, at its junction with Moor Road in 1973. The post office and general store is on the left corner with a row of shops then the Rose and Crown pub.

4. 1973

Church Street, Orrell, at its junction with Moor Road in 1973. The post office and general store is on the left corner with a row of shops then the Rose and Crown pub. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8
Related topics:Wigan