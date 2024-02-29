News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Retro: a century of pictures featuring people and places in Wigan Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield and Bryn

A gallery here of pictures featuring residents, workers, businesses, events and locations in Wigan Road, Ashton-in-Makefield and Bryn.
By Charles Graham
Published 29th Feb 2024, 15:45 GMT

The oldest go back to the beginning of the 20th century while several more were taken for our old Down Your Way features in the noughties.

.

1. Wigan Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield and Bryn

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. Evie Scully, owner of Scully's Cosy Cafe, with daughter Kylie Penman and her partner and handyman Anthony Cordell, of Cordell Electrical Services, with Stephen Davies, of suppliers 3663 Food Service

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Photo Sales
.

3. Wigan Road in around 1939, with the Emmanuel British School on the left

. Photo: SUBMITTED

Photo Sales
.

4. Samantha Rigby, of Makerfiled Florist, who had gained a National Diploma from the Society of Floristry

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page