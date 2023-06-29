RETRO: a gallery of pictures from Wigan carnivals over the years

Carnivals used to be a major part of the Wigan borough events calendar with most communities hosting their own at some time in the summer.
Here we look back to a selection of these once hugely popular events, with pictures from the Wigan Today archives covering several decades.
1. 1977
The Wigan Lions at Wigan Carnival in 1977. Photo: STAFF
2. 1977
The huge crowd gathered in Standishgate to watch the Wigan Carnival parade pass by in 1977. Photo: STAFF
3. 1997
CLOWNING AROUND...Barbara Arnold, left, Ghislane Coleman and Sheila Lyon, of St Thomas' CE Church Sunday Club, get in the mood at the Golborne May Queen Carnival. The three, members of the Carnival Committee, were collecting for St Thomas' School Building and Maintainance Fund. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
4. 1993
Mr. Blobby and the crew from the Showboat Amusements float at Wigan Carnival on Saturday 12th of June 1993. Photo: Frank Orrell