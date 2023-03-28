News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
3 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
6 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
8 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
8 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
8 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

RETRO: A look back to the Wigan news in 1976

It was the year that everyone remembers for a scorching drought, but our search of Wigan’s 1976 picture archives finds plenty of other news and features including awards, vintage views and a visit from a former Prime Minister.

By Michelle Adamson
Published 28th Mar 2023, 15:45 BST

RETRO – 1976

Harold Wilson, who had resigned as Prime Minister 4 days earlier, presents awards at the English Schools Swimming International organised by local teachers at Wigan International Pool on Saturday 20th of March 1976.

1. RETRO - 1976

Harold Wilson, who had resigned as Prime Minister 4 days earlier, presents awards at the English Schools Swimming International organised by local teachers at Wigan International Pool on Saturday 20th of March 1976. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
A Wheels Sunday gathering at the Hesketh Arms, Shevington Moor, on Sunday 6th of December 1976.

2. RETRO

A Wheels Sunday gathering at the Hesketh Arms, Shevington Moor, on Sunday 6th of December 1976. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Liverpool Road, Platt Bridge in 1976

3. RETRO

Liverpool Road, Platt Bridge in 1976 Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Pupils of St. David Haigh and Aspull CE Primary School on Copperas Lane in January 1976.

4. RETRO - 1976

Pupils of St. David Haigh and Aspull CE Primary School on Copperas Lane in January 1976. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
WiganPrime Minister