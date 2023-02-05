News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

RETRO: a picture special celebrating 125 years of Uncle Joe's Mint Balls

As the iconic Wigan sweet company Uncle Joe’s Mint Balls is currently celebrating its 125th anniversary, we thought we’d take a lucky dip into our archive and found all sorts of pictures taken over the years at its famous Wm Santus factory in Dorning Street.

By Michelle Adamson
2 minutes ago

Keeping you all aglow!

1. 1977

Production director, John Butler, and managing director, John Winnard, at the Santus factory in Dorning Street, Wigan, in July 1977.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales

2. 2007

John Winnard, great great nephew of William Santus who perfected the Uncle Joe's Mint Ball.

Photo: Geoff Shryhane

Photo Sales

3. 1977

David Butler pours out a mixture for Uncle Joe's Mint Balls at the Santus factory in Dorning Street, Wigan, in July 1977.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales

4. 1977

Elizabeth Burns mixing a slab of Uncle Joe's Mint Balls at the Santus factory in Dorning Street, Wigan, in July 1977.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Wigan