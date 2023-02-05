RETRO: a picture special celebrating 125 years of Uncle Joe's Mint Balls
As the iconic Wigan sweet company Uncle Joe’s Mint Balls is currently celebrating its 125th anniversary, we thought we’d take a lucky dip into our archive and found all sorts of pictures taken over the years at its famous Wm Santus factory in Dorning Street.
1. 1977
Production director, John Butler, and managing director, John Winnard, at the Santus factory in Dorning Street, Wigan, in July 1977.