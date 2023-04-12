News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: Aerial views over Wigan borough in 2005

Taking you back 18 years to 2005, when our photographer Nick Fairhurst captured a selection of images from a small plane in the skies of Wigan borough.

By Michelle Adamson
Published 12th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST

Here are photographs from over Orrell, Appley Bridge, Up Holland, Billinge and beyond.

WIGAN AERIAL PICTURES 2005 - Orrell RUFC's Edge Hall Road ground with it's new clubhouse and building work for more new houses on it's training pitches.

1. 2005

WIGAN AERIAL PICTURES 2005 - Orrell RUFC's Edge Hall Road ground with it's new clubhouse and building work for more new houses on it's training pitches. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

WIGAN AERIAL PICTURES 2005 - Orrell Railway Station.

2. 2005

WIGAN AERIAL PICTURES 2005 - Orrell Railway Station. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

WIGAN AERIAL PICTURES 2005 - Orrell - Moor Road, bottom, Church Street, left, St James Road, top, and Sefton road, right.

3. 2005

WIGAN AERIAL PICTURES 2005 - Orrell - Moor Road, bottom, Church Street, left, St James Road, top, and Sefton road, right. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

WIGAN AERIAL PICTURES 2005 - Orrell Road, Orrell, with Tarnside Road, Greenford Close, Heyes Road, right, and Collisdene Road, bottom right .

4. 2005

WIGAN AERIAL PICTURES 2005 - Orrell Road, Orrell, with Tarnside Road, Greenford Close, Heyes Road, right, and Collisdene Road, bottom right . Photo: Nick Fairhurst

