RETRO: Aerial views over Wigan borough in 2005

Taking you back 18 years to 2005, when our photographer Nick Fairhurst captured a selection of images from a small plane in the skies of Wigan borough.
Here are photographs from over Orrell, Appley Bridge, Up Holland, Billinge and beyond.
1. 2005
WIGAN AERIAL PICTURES 2005 - Orrell RUFC's Edge Hall Road ground with it's new clubhouse and building work for more new houses on it's training pitches. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
2. 2005
WIGAN AERIAL PICTURES 2005 - Orrell Railway Station. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
3. 2005
WIGAN AERIAL PICTURES 2005 - Orrell - Moor Road, bottom, Church Street, left, St James Road, top, and Sefton road, right. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
4. 2005
WIGAN AERIAL PICTURES 2005 - Orrell Road, Orrell, with Tarnside Road, Greenford Close, Heyes Road, right, and Collisdene Road, bottom right . Photo: Nick Fairhurst