RETRO: Face in the crowd - can you spot yourself?

Have you been caught on camera by photographer Frank Orrell? Here are some crowd shots taken at news and sporting events in and around Wigan in 1970s and 1980.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 10th Sep 2023, 15:45 BST

Can you see your face in the crowd?

Orrell fans enjoy the victory against Northampton in the National Knockout Cup quarter-final at Edge Hall Road on Saturday 9th of March 1974 which Orrell won 19-9.

1. 1974

Orrell fans enjoy the victory against Northampton in the National Knockout Cup quarter-final at Edge Hall Road on Saturday 9th of March 1974 which Orrell won 19-9. Photo: Frank Orrell

Giving it some wellie in Whelley. Youngsters at a fun day at Whelley Labour Club get the boot in with some wellie throwing on Spring Bank Holiday Monday 31st of May 1982.

2. 1982

Giving it some wellie in Whelley. Youngsters at a fun day at Whelley Labour Club get the boot in with some wellie throwing on Spring Bank Holiday Monday 31st of May 1982. Photo: Frank Orrell

A fire-eater wows the crowds at Haigh Carnival on Bank Holiday Monday 29th of August 1988.

3. 1988

A fire-eater wows the crowds at Haigh Carnival on Bank Holiday Monday 29th of August 1988. Photo: Frank Orrell

Bin men and office staff at Wigan Cleansing Department in Frog Lane have a rousing sing song raising £500 for the Oxfam Ethiopia Appeal on Thursday 7th of February 1985.

4. 1985

Bin men and office staff at Wigan Cleansing Department in Frog Lane have a rousing sing song raising £500 for the Oxfam Ethiopia Appeal on Thursday 7th of February 1985. Photo: Frank Orrell

