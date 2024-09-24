Retro: glimpses inside Wigan's old market hall

By Michelle Adamson
Published 24th Sep 2024, 15:45 BST
A chance to see the people who used to make Wigan’s old market hall tick.

Our photographer captured stallholders, shoppers and the final days before the building was demolished in 1988 to make way for The Galleries, itself now flattened. Other images date from longer ago.

1. Wigan's old market hall

Joan and Jim Sutcliffe on their tripe stall in the old Wigan market hall in December 1987 just prior to closure of the building.

2. 1987

Joan and Jim Sutcliffe on their tripe stall in the old Wigan market hall in December 1987 just prior to closure of the building. Photo: Frank Orrell

Market hall workers share a farewell drink on the last day of trading at the old Wigan Market Hall.

3. 1988

Market hall workers share a farewell drink on the last day of trading at the old Wigan Market Hall. Photo: Frank Orrell

Bill Worsley on his pot stall in the old Wigan market hall in December 1987 just prior to closure of the building.

4. 1987

Bill Worsley on his pot stall in the old Wigan market hall in December 1987 just prior to closure of the building. Photo: Frank Orrell

