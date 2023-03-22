News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: here's what was making Wigan's news in 2000

Thanks to our latest delve into the Wigan Today archives, readers can take a look at what was making the local headlines 23 years ago at the dawn on the new millennium.

By Michelle Adamson
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 15:45 GMT

RETRO: 2000

Robert Bolton, aged 7, from Standish was voted Wigan's grubbiest kid in February 2000. He battled against 100 other mucky youngsters in a competition organised by Ariel Hygiene Antibac in association with BHS winning £150 worth of vouchers and going through to the national finals. Robert's mum had sent in a photograph of him at his grubbiest which impressed the judges and his sister Sophie pictured here with him. Photo: Frank Orrell

Sarah Davies and Stephen Harrison, from Winstanley, who were married on New Years Day 2000 by Stephen's brother William, centre, at Pemberton Christian Centre. Wigan Register Office was closed but William, who was a registrar, stepped in and conducted the Millennium service. Photo: Frank Orrell

Horse and trap rides at Haigh Steam and Vintage Rally on Saturday 26th of August 2000. Photo: Frank Orrell

Some of the actors on site when streets in Higher Ince were transformed in May 2000 to create the illusion of 1930s Birkenhead for a Jimmy McGovern period drama "Liam" made by Liverpool based Liam Films in conjunction with the BBC. Photo: Frank Orrell

