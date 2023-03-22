RETRO: here's what was making Wigan's news in 2000

1 . RETRO

Robert Bolton, aged 7, from Standish was voted Wigan's grubbiest kid in February 2000. He battled against 100 other mucky youngsters in a competition organised by Ariel Hygiene Antibac in association with BHS winning £150 worth of vouchers and going through to the national finals. Robert's mum had sent in a photograph of him at his grubbiest which impressed the judges and his sister Sophie pictured here with him. Photo: Frank Orrell