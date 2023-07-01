RETRO: Local music festivals in the 1970s

We are taking you back to the hazy days of the 1970s when hippies and music-lovers attended festivals, including Wakes Folk Festival and Bickershaw Festival in the 1970s.
This generous collection of photographs was taken by Frank Orrell
1. 1976
Fans at the July Wakes Folk Festival at Park Hall, Charnock Richard, on Saturday 24th of July 1976. Photo: Frank Orrell
2. 1977
Folk fans enjoying dancing at the 1977 July Wakes Folk Festival at Park Hall, Charnock Richard. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1977
Gay and Terry Woods on stage on Friday 15th at the 1977 July Wakes Folk Festival at Park Hall, Charnock Richard. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1976
Canadian singers Anna, left, and Kate McGarrigle with fans at the July Wakes Folk Festival at Park Hall, Charnock Richard, on Saturday 24th of July 1976. Photo: Frank Orrell