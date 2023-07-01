News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
RETRO: Local music festivals in the 1970s

We are taking you back to the hazy days of the 1970s when hippies and music-lovers attended festivals, including Wakes Folk Festival and Bickershaw Festival in the 1970s.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 1st Jul 2023, 15:45 BST

This generous collection of photographs was taken by Frank Orrell

Fans at the July Wakes Folk Festival at Park Hall, Charnock Richard, on Saturday 24th of July 1976.

1. 1976

Fans at the July Wakes Folk Festival at Park Hall, Charnock Richard, on Saturday 24th of July 1976. Photo: Frank Orrell

Folk fans enjoying dancing at the 1977 July Wakes Folk Festival at Park Hall, Charnock Richard.

2. 1977

Folk fans enjoying dancing at the 1977 July Wakes Folk Festival at Park Hall, Charnock Richard. Photo: Frank Orrell

Gay and Terry Woods on stage on Friday 15th at the 1977 July Wakes Folk Festival at Park Hall, Charnock Richard.

3. 1977

Gay and Terry Woods on stage on Friday 15th at the 1977 July Wakes Folk Festival at Park Hall, Charnock Richard. Photo: Frank Orrell

Canadian singers Anna, left, and Kate McGarrigle with fans at the July Wakes Folk Festival at Park Hall, Charnock Richard, on Saturday 24th of July 1976.

4. 1976

Canadian singers Anna, left, and Kate McGarrigle with fans at the July Wakes Folk Festival at Park Hall, Charnock Richard, on Saturday 24th of July 1976. Photo: Frank Orrell

