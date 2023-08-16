News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: Looking back at A-level results day 1999-2009

This week students will receive their A-level results from schools and colleges across the country. Here we take one last look back at results days covered by our photographers in the Wigan borough – this time from 1999 to 2009.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 16th Aug 2023, 15:45 BST

RETRO – A-levels 1999-2009

Wigan & Leigh College students, from left, David Hill, Keri-Jayne Bolton, John Shelhorn and Andrew Wong show their delight with the A-Level results.

1. 1999

Wigan & Leigh College students, from left, David Hill, Keri-Jayne Bolton, John Shelhorn and Andrew Wong show their delight with the A-Level results. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

Hannah, second left, celebrates with fellow students, who all gained 5 A Grade "A" Levels, Judith Whiteley, Hannah, Andrew Davies, Paul Glaysher, Michael Hendry, Philip Palmer, Louise Halliwell and Jennifer Swindlehurst.

2. 1999

Hannah, second left, celebrates with fellow students, who all gained 5 A Grade "A" Levels, Judith Whiteley, Hannah, Andrew Davies, Paul Glaysher, Michael Hendry, Philip Palmer, Louise Halliwell and Jennifer Swindlehurst. Photo: FRANK ORRELL

Deanery High School students, from left, Jonathan Butler, Daniel Mawdesley and Gareth Rylance all celebrate their excellent results.

3. 1999

Deanery High School students, from left, Jonathan Butler, Daniel Mawdesley and Gareth Rylance all celebrate their excellent results. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

St John Rigby A Level Results - Cap off for Warriors' Stuart Jones as he recives his exam results.

4. 2000

St John Rigby A Level Results - Cap off for Warriors' Stuart Jones as he recives his exam results. Photo: Paul Simpson

