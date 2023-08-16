RETRO: Looking back at A-level results day 1999-2009

This week students will receive their A-level results from schools and colleges across the country. Here we take one last look back at results days covered by our photographers in the Wigan borough – this time from 1999 to 2009.
RETRO – A-levels 1999-2009
1. 1999
Wigan & Leigh College students, from left, David Hill, Keri-Jayne Bolton, John Shelhorn and Andrew Wong show their delight with the A-Level results. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
2. 1999
Hannah, second left, celebrates with fellow students, who all gained 5 A Grade "A" Levels, Judith Whiteley, Hannah, Andrew Davies, Paul Glaysher, Michael Hendry, Philip Palmer, Louise Halliwell and Jennifer Swindlehurst. Photo: FRANK ORRELL
3. 1999
Deanery High School students, from left, Jonathan Butler, Daniel Mawdesley and Gareth Rylance all celebrate their excellent results. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
4. 2000
St John Rigby A Level Results - Cap off for Warriors' Stuart Jones as he recives his exam results. Photo: Paul Simpson