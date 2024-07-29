To mark the occasion, we decided to look back to the torch relay ahead of the London 2012 Olympic Games.
There are great photographs of people lining the streets as the torch made its way through Wigan and Ince on its way to the capital
1. Olympic Torch Relay 2012
Olympic Torch Relay, Wigan Town Centre: Norman Brown carries the Olympic Torch up WallgatePhoto: Nick Fairhurst
2. Olympic Torch Relay 2012
Torchbearer 100 Kirsty Gallacher passes the Olympic Flame to Torchbearer 101 Norman Brown on the Torch Relay leg between Wigan and Ince-in-Makerfield.Photo: Gareth Fuller
3. Olympic Torch Relay 2012
Torchbearer 102 Hazel Johnson carries the Olympic Flame on the Torch Relay leg between Wigan and Ince-in-Makerfield.Photo: Gareth Fuller
4. Olympic Torch Relay 2012
Torchbearer 103 carries the Olympic Flame on the Torch Relay leg between Wigan and Ince-in-Makerfield.Photo: Gareth Fuller
