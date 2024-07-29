Retro: looking back at the Olympic torch relay through Wigan in 2012

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games are now well under way, with an opening ceremony on the River Seine and the first medals handed out.

To mark the occasion, we decided to look back to the torch relay ahead of the London 2012 Olympic Games.

There are great photographs of people lining the streets as the torch made its way through Wigan and Ince on its way to the capital

Olympic Torch Relay, Wigan Town Centre: Norman Brown carries the Olympic Torch up Wallgate

Olympic Torch Relay, Wigan Town Centre: Norman Brown carries the Olympic Torch up WallgatePhoto: Nick Fairhurst

Torchbearer 100 Kirsty Gallacher passes the Olympic Flame to Torchbearer 101 Norman Brown on the Torch Relay leg between Wigan and Ince-in-Makerfield.

Torchbearer 100 Kirsty Gallacher passes the Olympic Flame to Torchbearer 101 Norman Brown on the Torch Relay leg between Wigan and Ince-in-Makerfield.Photo: Gareth Fuller

Torchbearer 102 Hazel Johnson carries the Olympic Flame on the Torch Relay leg between Wigan and Ince-in-Makerfield.

Torchbearer 102 Hazel Johnson carries the Olympic Flame on the Torch Relay leg between Wigan and Ince-in-Makerfield.Photo: Gareth Fuller

Torchbearer 103 carries the Olympic Flame on the Torch Relay leg between Wigan and Ince-in-Makerfield.

Torchbearer 103 carries the Olympic Flame on the Torch Relay leg between Wigan and Ince-in-Makerfield.Photo: Gareth Fuller

