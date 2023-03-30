RETRO: Looking back to 1977's Wigan news
The annual Wigan Carnival, a visit to the historic Potter’s Herbal Remedies factory and a few famous faces visiting the borough figure in this picture gallery from 1977.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 30th Mar 2023, 04:55 BST
Haigh Ranger Guides go back to school at Wigan Carnival on Saturday 28th of May 1977. Photo: Frank Orrell
Potter's Herbal remedies in production in their Leyland Mill Lane factory in March 1977. Photo: Frank Orrell
Packing cleansing herbs ready for the shops at Potter's Herbs factory in Leyland Mill Lane in March 1977. Photo: Frank Orrell
Potter's Herbs managing director, Jeffrey Hampson, right, and his son, Tony Hampson, production manager, at their factory in Leyland Mill Lane in March 1977. Photo: Frank Orrell