Wigan Lions Hawaiian style at Wigan Carnival on Saturday 28th of May 1977.

RETRO: Looking back to 1977's Wigan news

The annual Wigan Carnival, a visit to the historic Potter’s Herbal Remedies factory and a few famous faces visiting the borough figure in this picture gallery from 1977.

By Michelle Adamson
Published 30th Mar 2023, 04:55 BST

RETRO – 1977

Haigh Ranger Guides go back to school at Wigan Carnival on Saturday 28th of May 1977.

Haigh Ranger Guides go back to school at Wigan Carnival on Saturday 28th of May 1977. Photo: Frank Orrell

Potter's Herbal remedies in production in their Leyland Mill Lane factory in March 1977.

Potter's Herbal remedies in production in their Leyland Mill Lane factory in March 1977. Photo: Frank Orrell

Packing cleansing herbs ready for the shops at Potter's Herbs factory in Leyland Mill Lane in March 1977.

Packing cleansing herbs ready for the shops at Potter's Herbs factory in Leyland Mill Lane in March 1977. Photo: Frank Orrell

Potter's Herbs managing director, Jeffrey Hampson, right, and his son, Tony Hampson, production manager, at their factory in Leyland Mill Lane in March 1977.

Potter's Herbs managing director, Jeffrey Hampson, right, and his son, Tony Hampson, production manager, at their factory in Leyland Mill Lane in March 1977. Photo: Frank Orrell

