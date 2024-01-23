News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: more than a century of pictures from Atherton Road in Hindley and Hindley Green

It’s one of the longest highways and one of the main arteries of Wigan borough. We’ve had a trawl through our archives and found pictures featuring some of Atherton Road’s residents, business owners and staff, events and landmarks.
By Charles Graham
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 04:55 GMT

Some of these images date back well over a century, through to about a decade ago and include several from a Down Your Way picture feature in 2011.

1. Atherton Road, HIndley and Hindley Green

. Photo: UGC

2. The aftermath of a devastating fire which gutted the Dunlop factory on Atherton Road, Hindley, on January 24 1978

. Photo: Frank Orrell

3. Jackie Rogerson of Atherton Road, Hindley was offering to do three hours' cleaning for the highest bidder in aid of the Help for Heroes charity

. Photo: John Leatherbarrow

4. A toast from George Hinchcliffe, owner of The Little Chippy on the corner of Atherton Road and Long Lane, Hindley Green, after his chip shop was included in The Gourmet's Guide to Fish and Chips by Pierre Picton and Rod Harrod in 1990. The chippy was the only one in the Wigan area to be praised in the new guide to the best in the land. George had been frying for 18 years at the same shop which had been a chip shop for 70 years.

. Photo: JL

