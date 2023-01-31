RETRO: News and closed pubs in 2007

The Wigan Today picture archives yield some fond and perhaps sad memories as we look at what was making the news in 2007.
By Gary Brunskill and Michelle Adamson
2 minutes ago
There are some lovely school, drama and business pictures but also several reminders of old Wigan pubs that are no longer with us.
1. 2007
Lynn Hitchin owner of Lancashire Tea Rooms at The Galleries Shopping Arcade, right, with staff , from left, Doreen Clements, Gail McDonagh, Stacey Corey, Pam Seddon, Terry Stoddart, Sharon Leyland and Greg Stanton.
Andy Boardman, general manager of MYL Security, demonstrates one of the metal detectors that will be used at Wigan's pubs and clubs on town centre manager Mike Matthews. Looking on are Jon Ambrose, chairman of Wigan Pubwatch, Peter Midgley, from Maxim's, Ian Liptrot, licencing officer for GM Police, MYL Security owner Mick Lyons, and Ian Robins and Keith Baldwin, from Bentley's Bar.