Standish - St Wilfrid's CE Church
Standish - St Wilfrid's CE Church

RETRO: Over the skies of Aspull, Standish and Whelley

In 2005 our photographer Nick Fairhurst took to the skies in a small plane to take photographs over Wigan borough. Here are some shots from Aspull, Standish, Whelley, Ince and Hindley.

By Michelle Adamson
Published 2nd May 2023, 16:22 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 16:23 BST

Enjoy

The Copeland Drive and Churchlands Lane estate, off Rectory Lane, Standish.

1. 2005

The Copeland Drive and Churchlands Lane estate, off Rectory Lane, Standish. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

WIGAN AERIAL PICTURES - Aspull Fingerpost.

2. 2005

WIGAN AERIAL PICTURES - Aspull Fingerpost. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

Aspull with St David's Crescent, bottom.

3. 2005

Aspull with St David's Crescent, bottom. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

Ince Moss next to Bamfurlong Junction on the West Coast Main Line, Platt Bridge, and Bamfurlong top right, over the Leeds and Liverpool Canal.

4. 2005

Ince Moss next to Bamfurlong Junction on the West Coast Main Line, Platt Bridge, and Bamfurlong top right, over the Leeds and Liverpool Canal. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

