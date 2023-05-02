RETRO: Over the skies of Aspull, Standish and Whelley
In 2005 our photographer Nick Fairhurst took to the skies in a small plane to take photographs over Wigan borough. Here are some shots from Aspull, Standish, Whelley, Ince and Hindley.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 2nd May 2023, 16:22 BST
The Copeland Drive and Churchlands Lane estate, off Rectory Lane, Standish. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
WIGAN AERIAL PICTURES - Aspull Fingerpost. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
Aspull with St David's Crescent, bottom. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
Ince Moss next to Bamfurlong Junction on the West Coast Main Line, Platt Bridge, and Bamfurlong top right, over the Leeds and Liverpool Canal. Photo: Nick Fairhurst