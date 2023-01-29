RETRO: People of Ince in the 1970s and '80s
Here is a selection of photographs featuring Ince residents and school pupilstaken by our photographers in the 1970s and ’80s.
By Michelle Adamson
3 minutes ago
Resident, Jean Mortimor, with one of her four children in Chapel Street, Lower Ince, in December 1971.
Photo: Frank Orrell
Ince Carnival parade on Saturday 22nd of May 1976.
Photo: Frank Orrell
Sports trophy winners at Ince CE Primary School in June 1977.
Photo: Frank Orrell
A local resident with his best pal in Chapel Street, Lower Ince, in December 1971.
Photo: Frank Orrell