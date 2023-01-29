News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: People of Ince in the 1970s and '80s

Here is a selection of photographs featuring Ince residents and school pupilstaken by our photographers in the 1970s and ’80s.

By Michelle Adamson
3 minutes ago

Do you see any familiar faces from the past?

Resident, Jean Mortimor, with one of her four children in Chapel Street, Lower Ince, in December 1971.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Ince Carnival parade on Saturday 22nd of May 1976.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Sports trophy winners at Ince CE Primary School in June 1977.

Photo: Frank Orrell

A local resident with his best pal in Chapel Street, Lower Ince, in December 1971.

Photo: Frank Orrell

