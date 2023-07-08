News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: pictures from Wigan Carnival in 1987

Once an annual event, the Wigan Carnival paraded through Wigan town centre, with folk in fancy dress, floats and large crowds.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 8th Jul 2023, 15:45 BST

These are pictures from the 1987 event.

Retro 1987 Wigan Athletic goalie Roy Tunks with Wigan Carnival Queens at Springfield Park in 1987

1. Retro 1987

Retro 1987 Wigan Athletic goalie Roy Tunks with Wigan Carnival Queens at Springfield Park in 1987 Photo: Gary Brunskill

Retro 1987 Wigan Carnival sailor in fancy dress

2. Retro 1987

Retro 1987 Wigan Carnival sailor in fancy dress Photo: Gary Brunskill

Retro 87 Wigan carnival a show of clowns for the parade.

3. 1987

Retro 87 Wigan carnival a show of clowns for the parade. Photo: Gary Brunskill

Retro 1987 Wigan Carnival Queens line up in June 1987 with Mayor Coun Jimmy Jones at the crowning ceremony

4. Retro 1987

Retro 1987 Wigan Carnival Queens line up in June 1987 with Mayor Coun Jimmy Jones at the crowning ceremony Photo: Gary Brunskill

