RETRO: pictures from Wigan Carnival in 1987

Once an annual event, the Wigan Carnival paraded through Wigan town centre, with folk in fancy dress, floats and large crowds.
These are pictures from the 1987 event.
Wigan Athletic goalie Roy Tunks with Wigan Carnival Queens at Springfield Park in 1987 Photo: Gary Brunskill
Wigan Carnival sailor in fancy dress Photo: Gary Brunskill
Wigan carnival a show of clowns for the parade. Photo: Gary Brunskill
Wigan Carnival Queens line up in June 1987 with Mayor Coun Jimmy Jones at the crowning ceremony Photo: Gary Brunskill