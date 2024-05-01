Retro pictures: Groundwork Wigan heroes and their green works over the years

For decades the staff and volunteers from Groundwork have helped to brighten up Wigan. The charitable trust and social enterprise, which runs Prince’s Trust programmes, has been involved in a vast number of environmental projects locally, whether carrying out major improvements at nature reserves or helping to create school or care home gardens.
By Charles Graham
Published 1st May 2024, 04:55 BST

Here is a selection of pictures from the Wigan Today archive showing some of that work and the heroes involved in it.

1. Groundwork in Wigan

. Photo: STAFF

2. A group of young volunteers from environmental charity Groundwork gardening in the grounds of Wigan and Leigh Hospice

. Photo: submit

3. Clearing rubbish and planting trees alongside the River Douglas on Riverway are Wigan Civic Trust members in conjunction with Stream Care, Groundwork Trust and the Tidy Britain Group.The area was to become a wildlife garden on Sunday March 15 1992

. Photo: Frank Orrell

4. Groundwork volunteers who completed work on a project at Wigan St Jude's amateur rugby league club are pictured with Wigan Warriors stars Patrick Ah Van and Magraff Leuluai

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

