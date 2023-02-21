RETRO PICTURES: Here's what was making the Wigan news in 1976

Pauline Davies at home with her mum in Lowton just after winning the Miss England 1976 title in March. Pauline was a draughtswoman until leaving to become a full time successful photographic fashion model. She went on to win many beauty titles around Britain. After winning the Miss England title she was a semi-finalist in the Miss Universe contest. She also appeared in many television programmes during her career including "The Generation Game", It's a Knockout", Pebble Mill at One" and "Come Dancing". Pauline went on to become a well known watercolour artist doing commercial work and private commissions.
Drag queen Danny La Rue with members of the Post and Chronicle Women's Circle Pauline Richards and Mrs. Ashton after one of his shows at the Golden Garter theatre restaurant, Manchester, in April 1976.