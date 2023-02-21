RETRO PICTURES: Here's what was making the Wigan news in 1976

2 . 1976

Pauline Davies at home with her mum in Lowton just after winning the Miss England 1976 title in March. Pauline was a draughtswoman until leaving to become a full time successful photographic fashion model. She went on to win many beauty titles around Britain. After winning the Miss England title she was a semi-finalist in the Miss Universe contest. She also appeared in many television programmes during her career including "The Generation Game", It's a Knockout", Pebble Mill at One" and "Come Dancing". Pauline went on to become a well known watercolour artist doing commercial work and private commissions.

Photo: Frank Orrell