RETRO PICTURES: Here's what was making the Wigan news in 1976

A few famous faces, school events and bobbies on bikes feature in this collection of Wigan news photographs from 1976.

By Michelle Adamson
2 minutes ago

RETRO: 1976

1. 1976

Young fans were not quite sure what to make of Dr. Who, alias actor Tom Baker, when he landed at a Wigan town centre newsagents to sign autographs and publicise the new Dr. Who book in April 1976.

Photo: Frank Orrell

2. 1976

Pauline Davies at home with her mum in Lowton just after winning the Miss England 1976 title in March. Pauline was a draughtswoman until leaving to become a full time successful photographic fashion model. She went on to win many beauty titles around Britain. After winning the Miss England title she was a semi-finalist in the Miss Universe contest. She also appeared in many television programmes during her career including "The Generation Game", It's a Knockout", Pebble Mill at One" and "Come Dancing". Pauline went on to become a well known watercolour artist doing commercial work and private commissions.

Photo: Frank Orrell

3. 1976

Aspull Rugby Union players celebrate the opening of their new clubhouse at Woodshaw Park on Sunday 29th of February 1976.

Photo: Frank Orrell

4. 1976

Drag queen Danny La Rue with members of the Post and Chronicle Women's Circle Pauline Richards and Mrs. Ashton after one of his shows at the Golden Garter theatre restaurant, Manchester, in April 1976.

Photo: Frank Orrell

