A science lesson with teacher John Davies at Pemberton Secondary Girls School in September 1971.
RETRO: Pictures in Pemberton schools 1970s-1980s
Here’s a random selection from our archives featuring Pemberton Secondary Girls School, Pemberton Primary School, Pemberton Middle School and St John’s Primary School Pemberton in the 1970s and1980s.
1. RETRO
Music and movement with teacher Jackie Simpson at Pemberton Secondary Girls School in September 1971.
Photo: Frank Orrell
2. RETRO
Keith Holden, five, and Deborah Gaskell, four, in a rocking boat which they helped to make from a kit at Pemberton Primary School in September 1971.
Photo: Frank Orrell
3. RETRO
Pupils and teacher in the diagnostic and assembly unit at Pemberton Primary School in September 1971.
Photo: Frank Orrell
4. RETRO
Teacher Mrs. R. Blinkman with school leavers in a humanitarian discussion group which she helped pioneer at Pemberton Secondary Girls School in September 1971.
Photo: Frank Orrell