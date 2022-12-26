News you can trust since 1853
A science lesson with teacher John Davies at Pemberton Secondary Girls School in September 1971.
A science lesson with teacher John Davies at Pemberton Secondary Girls School in September 1971.

RETRO: Pictures in Pemberton schools 1970s-1980s

Here’s a random selection from our archives featuring Pemberton Secondary Girls School, Pemberton Primary School, Pemberton Middle School and St John’s Primary School Pemberton in the 1970s and1980s.

By Michelle Adamson
3 minutes ago

RETRO – Pemberton Schools

Music and movement with teacher Jackie Simpson at Pemberton Secondary Girls School in September 1971.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Keith Holden, five, and Deborah Gaskell, four, in a rocking boat which they helped to make from a kit at Pemberton Primary School in September 1971.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Pupils and teacher in the diagnostic and assembly unit at Pemberton Primary School in September 1971.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Teacher Mrs. R. Blinkman with school leavers in a humanitarian discussion group which she helped pioneer at Pemberton Secondary Girls School in September 1971.

Photo: Frank Orrell

