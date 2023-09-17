News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: Remembering Wigan Casino

On September 23 1973, a new Northern Soul All-Nighter was launched at a venue that became known as Wigan Casino. It was the place to be, became world-famous and put Northern Soul on the musical map. This month will be the 50th anniversary since the opening of the iconic nightclub. Here are some photographs from various events covered by our photographers taken in the 1960s to 1980s, as The Casino Club hosted a variety of musicians and events.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 17th Sep 2023, 15:45 BST

1. RETRO

The Wigan Casino Club in the early 1970s. venue for so many star acts and the world famous Northern Soul music all nighters. Photo: Frank Orrell

2. RETRO

The energetic dancers at the allnighters at Wigan Casino in the mid 1970s. Photo: Frank Orrell

3. RETRO

Dancers at the all-nighters at Wigan Casino are filmed in the mid 1970s. Photo: Frank Orrell

4. Retro 1975

Retro 1975 All day disco at Wigan Casino in aid of local charities Photo: Gary Brunskill

