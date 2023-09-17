RETRO: Remembering Wigan Casino

On September 23 1973, a new Northern Soul All-Nighter was launched at a venue that became known as Wigan Casino. It was the place to be, became world-famous and put Northern Soul on the musical map. This month will be the 50th anniversary since the opening of the iconic nightclub. Here are some photographs from various events covered by our photographers taken in the 1960s to 1980s, as The Casino Club hosted a variety of musicians and events.