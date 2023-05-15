News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Eurovision 2023: Loreen wins, while the UK’s Mae Muller comes 25th
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours

RETRO: See what news and events were making Wigan's headlines in 1986

A sporting legend, three royal visits, a carnival and other events that made the Wigan headlines in 1986.

By Michelle Adamson
Published 15th May 2023, 04:55 BST

RETRO – 1986

Steeplejack, steam enthusiast and cult television personality Fred Dibnah gets a bit steamed up as he meets the Ashton Carnival Queen Diane Galvin on Saturday 14th of June 1986.

1. 1986

Steeplejack, steam enthusiast and cult television personality Fred Dibnah gets a bit steamed up as he meets the Ashton Carnival Queen Diane Galvin on Saturday 14th of June 1986. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
The Red Barrows in formation in the Ashton Carnival parade on Saturday 14th of June 1986.

2. 1986

The Red Barrows in formation in the Ashton Carnival parade on Saturday 14th of June 1986. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Princess Diana accepts a posy of flowers from Stephen Hooton of Orrell watched by proud dad Jim at Wigan North Western station as she and Prince Charles made their way to open a factory in Skelmersdale on Wednesday 23rd of April 1986.

3. 1986

Princess Diana accepts a posy of flowers from Stephen Hooton of Orrell watched by proud dad Jim at Wigan North Western station as she and Prince Charles made their way to open a factory in Skelmersdale on Wednesday 23rd of April 1986. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Ashton beat bobby Dave Butler always joked he would have his retirement party in a telephone box. Little did he know fellow officers took it seriously and arranged his do in one. He was told to go to a telephone box in Bryn Street in late December 1986 to recover some 'suspicious property' which turned out to be his retirement cake. Out of the shadows jumped his colleagues and squeezed into the phonebox for a party at 5am. Dave had been in the force for 30 years.

4. 1986

Ashton beat bobby Dave Butler always joked he would have his retirement party in a telephone box. Little did he know fellow officers took it seriously and arranged his do in one. He was told to go to a telephone box in Bryn Street in late December 1986 to recover some 'suspicious property' which turned out to be his retirement cake. Out of the shadows jumped his colleagues and squeezed into the phonebox for a party at 5am. Dave had been in the force for 30 years. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Wigan