RETRO: See what news and events were making Wigan's headlines in 1986

4 . 1986

Ashton beat bobby Dave Butler always joked he would have his retirement party in a telephone box. Little did he know fellow officers took it seriously and arranged his do in one. He was told to go to a telephone box in Bryn Street in late December 1986 to recover some 'suspicious property' which turned out to be his retirement cake. Out of the shadows jumped his colleagues and squeezed into the phonebox for a party at 5am. Dave had been in the force for 30 years. Photo: Frank Orrell