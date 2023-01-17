RETRO: See what was making the news in Wigan 20 years ago in 2003
News and events in and around Wigan 20 years ago in 2003.
Labour party chairman, Ian "The Cat" McCartney, prepares to defend his goal for his team of MPs and councillors against a WISH FM team in a charity 5-a-side match at the JJB Soccerdome on Wednesday 20th of August 2003.
Wigan Rugby Club skipper Andy Farrell and team-mates Brett Dallas, Brian Carney, Terry O'Connor, Terry Newton and Adrian Lam tying yellow ribbons at Mere Oaks School as part of the campaign against its closure on Monday 31st of March 2003.
BOWLED OVER..... Fred Miller, aged 47, who was attempting a ten pin bowling world record for continuous bowling at AMF Bowling, Miry Lane, Wigan, in February 2003.
He was aiming to beat the then record of 47 hours-15 minutes and raising money for the Roy Castle lung cancer charity.