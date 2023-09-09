RETRO: see what was making the Wigan news in 1987

Teaming up together for a match of the day are Eileen Bibby and William Sievewright with the Standish Juniors Under 12's football team.
The lads turned up for the wedding at St. Stephen's, Whelley, on Saturday 8th of August 1987 to form a guard of honour as a thank you to team sponsor William, of Billy's Carpets, Standish. Photo: Frank Orrell
Former Wigan Rugby League Club forward Danny Campbell launches a charity pram push in aid of Highfield Grange Mother and Toddler Group with Sandra Bryden and son Paul, Debbie Chandler and son Christopher and Karen Barton and daughter Emma at Highfield on Sunday 10th of May 1987. Photo: Frank Orrell