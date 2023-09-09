News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: see what was making the Wigan news in 1987

News, sport, events and a few familiar faces, photographs taken by Frank Orrell for the Wigan Observer in 1987.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 9th Sep 2023, 15:45 BST

Wigan – 1987

Teaming up together for a match of the day are Eileen Bibby and William Sievewright with the Standish Juniors Under 12's football team. The lads turned up for the wedding at St. Stephen's, Whelley, on Saturday 8th of August 1987 to form a guard of honour as a thank you to team sponsor William, of Billy's Carpets, Standish.

1987

Teaming up together for a match of the day are Eileen Bibby and William Sievewright with the Standish Juniors Under 12's football team. The lads turned up for the wedding at St. Stephen's, Whelley, on Saturday 8th of August 1987 to form a guard of honour as a thank you to team sponsor William, of Billy's Carpets, Standish.

Former Wigan Rugby League Club forward Danny Campbell launches a charity pram push in aid of Highfield Grange Mother and Toddler Group with Sandra Bryden and son Paul, Debbie Chandler and son Christopher and Karen Barton and daughter Emma at Highfield on Sunday 10th of May 1987.

1987

Former Wigan Rugby League Club forward Danny Campbell launches a charity pram push in aid of Highfield Grange Mother and Toddler Group with Sandra Bryden and son Paul, Debbie Chandler and son Christopher and Karen Barton and daughter Emma at Highfield on Sunday 10th of May 1987.

Gala Queen, Rachel Donnelly, is chaired at Highfield Grange Gala on Sunday 30th of August 1987.

1987

Gala Queen, Rachel Donnelly, is chaired at Highfield Grange Gala on Sunday 30th of August 1987.

Sabateurs try to disrupt the Holcombe fox hunt outside Gallaghers pub, Little Scotland, near Aspull on Saturday 14th of February 1987.

1987

Sabateurs try to disrupt the Holcombe fox hunt outside Gallaghers pub, Little Scotland, near Aspull on Saturday 14th of February 1987.

