RETRO: see what was making the Wigan news in 1987

1 . 1987

Teaming up together for a match of the day are Eileen Bibby and William Sievewright with the Standish Juniors Under 12's football team. The lads turned up for the wedding at St. Stephen's, Whelley, on Saturday 8th of August 1987 to form a guard of honour as a thank you to team sponsor William, of Billy's Carpets, Standish. Photo: Frank Orrell