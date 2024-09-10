Retro: see what was making Wigan's news 40 years ago in 1984

By Charles Graham
Published 10th Sep 2024, 04:55 BST
This gallery rolls back the clock four decades to a less politically correct time when beauty contests were all the rage.

Our pictures from 1984 also feature a Wigan motor show, music festival and the Orwell pub taking shape at Wigan Pier.

.

1. What was making Wigan's news in 1984?

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. The full line-up of Miss Wigan 1984

. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
.

3. A scene from Wigan Little Theatre's production of Bell, Book and Candle

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

4. Wigan pupils pictured during a sculpture lesson

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice