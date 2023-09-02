RETRO: Shevington in the 1970s and '80s
Peeking into our photographic library, here are some photos taken in Shevington in 1970s and 1980s - including a carnival and a local primary school.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 04:55 BST
Shevington Carnival in 1979. Photo: STAFF
A gypsy caravan float at Shevington Carnival in 1979 at Shevington Carnival Photo: STAFF
Fancy dress contestants at Shevington Carnival in 1979. Photo: STAFF
Young politicians at Shevington Carnival in 1979. Photo: STAFF