RETRO: Shevington in the 1970s and '80s

Peeking into our photographic library, here are some photos taken in Shevington in 1970s and 1980s - including a carnival and a local primary school.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 04:55 BST

RETRO: Shevington

Shevington Carnival in 1979.

1. RETRO

Shevington Carnival in 1979.

A gypsy caravan float at Shevington Carnival in 1979 at Shevington Carnival

2. RETRO

A gypsy caravan float at Shevington Carnival in 1979 at Shevington Carnival

Fancy dress contestants at Shevington Carnival in 1979.

3. RETRO

Fancy dress contestants at Shevington Carnival in 1979.

Young politicians at Shevington Carnival in 1979.

4. RETRO

Young politicians at Shevington Carnival in 1979.

