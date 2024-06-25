With that in mind we thought we would transport readers back to Wigan cricket matches of yesterday courtesy of archive pictures taken by our photographers.
Wigan Cricket Club first team with President Harold Bullough after a successful season when they won the Stockton Championship Trophy and the Burtonwood Trophy mid-week knock out competition in the Manchester Association's centenary season of 1992.Photo: Frank Orrell
Dalton Cricket Club Life Member Joe Flaherty is given a guard of honour by Dalton captain Arthur Ball and Eccleston captain Tom Taylor after officially opening the club's new pavillion on Sunday 29th of May 1988. The teams competing played in the first match at Dalton in 1888.Photo: Frank Orrell
Sean Casham is given out lbw against against Newton le Willows in a Liverpool and District Competition match on Saturday 26th of April 2008.Newton le Willows won the game.Photo: Frank Orrell
The Orrell Red Triangle cricket team in 1996.Photo: Frank Orrell
