RETRO SPORT: Orrell Rugby Union action from the 1960s to '90s
Here’s a selection of images from the late 1960s through to the 1990s of Orrell Rugby Union Club action and celebrations.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 6th Aug 2023, 15:45 BST
1. 1975
Orrell celebrate with the trophy after beating Manchester in the Lancashire Cup Final at the home of Broughton Park Rugby Union Club in Chorlton-cum-Hardy on Sunday 20th of April 1975. Orrell won the match 9-3. Photo: Frank Orrell
Muddy hell for Bob Kimmins on the right and fellow contenders in a line-out during a Courage League Division 1 match against Gloucester at Edge Hall Road on a stormy afternoon on Saturday 19th of March 1988.
Orrell lost 9-13. Photo: Frank Orrell
Simon Langford attempts to clutch the ball, which was like the proverbial bar of soap, during a Courage League Division 1 match against Gloucester at Edge Hall Road on a stormy afternoon on Saturday 19th of March 1988.
Orrell lost 9-13. Photo: Frank Orrell