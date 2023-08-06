News you can trust since 1853
RETRO SPORT: Orrell Rugby Union action from the 1960s to '90s

Here’s a selection of images from the late 1960s through to the 1990s of Orrell Rugby Union Club action and celebrations.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 6th Aug 2023, 15:45 BST

Retro sport

Orrell celebrate with the trophy after beating Manchester in the Lancashire Cup Final at the home of Broughton Park Rugby Union Club in Chorlton-cum-Hardy on Sunday 20th of April 1975. Orrell won the match 9-3.

1. 1975

Orrell celebrate with the trophy after beating Manchester in the Lancashire Cup Final at the home of Broughton Park Rugby Union Club in Chorlton-cum-Hardy on Sunday 20th of April 1975. Orrell won the match 9-3. Photo: Frank Orrell

Muddy hell for Bob Kimmins on the right and fellow contenders in a line-out during a Courage League Division 1 match against Gloucester at Edge Hall Road on a stormy afternoon on Saturday 19th of March 1988. Orrell lost 9-13.

2. 1988

Muddy hell for Bob Kimmins on the right and fellow contenders in a line-out during a Courage League Division 1 match against Gloucester at Edge Hall Road on a stormy afternoon on Saturday 19th of March 1988. Orrell lost 9-13. Photo: Frank Orrell

Simon Langford attempts to clutch the ball, which was like the proverbial bar of soap, during a Courage League Division 1 match against Gloucester at Edge Hall Road on a stormy afternoon on Saturday 19th of March 1988. Orrell lost 9-13.

3. 1988

Simon Langford attempts to clutch the ball, which was like the proverbial bar of soap, during a Courage League Division 1 match against Gloucester at Edge Hall Road on a stormy afternoon on Saturday 19th of March 1988. Orrell lost 9-13. Photo: Frank Orrell

Action from the first match under Orrell Rugby Union Club's new floodlights in 1968. They were the first club in Lancashire to erect floodlights.

4. 1968

Action from the first match under Orrell Rugby Union Club's new floodlights in 1968. They were the first club in Lancashire to erect floodlights. Photo: Frank Orrell

