RETRO SPORT: Wigan Athletic 1950s-1960s

1 . 1954

Wigan Athletic captain Dave Mycock leads the team out at Springfield Park for the FA Cup 3rd round replay against Newcastle United on Wednesday 13th of January 1954. Lancashire Combination side Latics had drawn the first match 2-2 at St. James Park on the previous Saturday against the "Magpies" who were at the height of their glory years with a team that included legends such as Jackie Milburn, Jimmy Scoular and Ivor Broadis. Despite two goals from centre forward Billy Lomax Latics lost 2-3 but not without a great fight. Photo: staff