News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

RETRO SPORT: Wigan Athletic 1950s-1960s

Vintage views of Wigan Athletic in action nearly 70 years ago. These fascinating photographs were taken in 1950s and 1960s.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 23rd Dec 2023, 15:45 GMT

RETRO – Wigan Athletic

Wigan Athletic captain Dave Mycock leads the team out at Springfield Park for the FA Cup 3rd round replay against Newcastle United on Wednesday 13th of January 1954. Lancashire Combination side Latics had drawn the first match 2-2 at St. James Park on the previous Saturday against the "Magpies" who were at the height of their glory years with a team that included legends such as Jackie Milburn, Jimmy Scoular and Ivor Broadis. Despite two goals from centre forward Billy Lomax Latics lost 2-3 but not without a great fight.

1. 1954

Wigan Athletic captain Dave Mycock leads the team out at Springfield Park for the FA Cup 3rd round replay against Newcastle United on Wednesday 13th of January 1954. Lancashire Combination side Latics had drawn the first match 2-2 at St. James Park on the previous Saturday against the "Magpies" who were at the height of their glory years with a team that included legends such as Jackie Milburn, Jimmy Scoular and Ivor Broadis. Despite two goals from centre forward Billy Lomax Latics lost 2-3 but not without a great fight. Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Wigan Athletic left half Kenny Banks blocks a Newcastle United attack with left back Harry Parkinson in the background.

2. 1954

Wigan Athletic left half Kenny Banks blocks a Newcastle United attack with left back Harry Parkinson in the background. Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Bert Lomas punches clear from a Newcastle attack.

3. 1954

Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Bert Lomas punches clear from a Newcastle attack. Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Wigan Athletic centre forward Billy Lomax heads for goal against Newcastle United.

4. 1954

Wigan Athletic centre forward Billy Lomax heads for goal against Newcastle United. Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:SportVintage