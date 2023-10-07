RETRO SPORT: Wigan Athletic 1990

Here we are looking back 33 years to Wigan Athletic FC in action in 1990.
Wigan Athletic – 1990 – photographs by Frank Orrell.
1. 1990
Long serving Wigan Athletic player Alex Cribley strides out at Springfield Park with children Michael and Tom through a guard of honour from junior players for his testimonial match against Everton on Sunday 6th of May 1990. Photo: Frank Orrell
2. 1990
Wigan Athletic central defender Alan Johnson gets the better of former Latics player Mike Newell during Alex Cribley's testimonial match against Everton at Springfield Park on Sunday 6th of May 1990. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1990
- Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1990
Former Wigan Athletic favourite Colin Methven challenges Latics striker Phil Daley for the ball in a Division 3 match against Blackpool at Springfield Park on Saturday 20th of January 1990. The match ended in a 1-1 draw with Andy Pilling getting Latic's goal. Photo: Frank Orrell