RETRO SPORT: Wigan Athletic celebrations in 2003

We are winding back the clock two decades to when Wigan Athletic celebrated winning the Division Two championship trophy after beating Barnsley 1-0 with a Tony Dinning goal on Saturday May 3 2003: the last day of the 2002/’03 season.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 1st Jul 2023, 04:55 BST
SPORT – 2003
Latics celebrate with the Division 2 championship trophy. Photo: Frank Orrell
John Filan and Matt Jackson celebrate as Wigan Athletic lift the Division 2 championship trophy. Photo: Frank Orrell
Dave Whelan gets his hands on the cup as Wigan Athletic lift the Division 2 championship trophy. Photo: Frank Orrell
A Latics fan celebrates at the final whistle as Wigan Athletic lift the Division 2 championship trophy. Photo: Frank Orrell