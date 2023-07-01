News you can trust since 1853
RETRO SPORT: Wigan Athletic celebrations in 2003

We are winding back the clock two decades to when Wigan Athletic celebrated winning the Division Two championship trophy after beating Barnsley 1-0 with a Tony Dinning goal on Saturday May 3 2003: the last day of the 2002/’03 season.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 1st Jul 2023, 04:55 BST

SPORT – 2003

Latics celebrate with the Division 2 championship trophy after beating Barnsley 1-0 with a Tony Dinning goal on Saturday 3rd of May, the last day of the 2002/2003 season.

1. 2003

Latics celebrate with the Division 2 championship trophy after beating Barnsley 1-0 with a Tony Dinning goal on Saturday 3rd of May, the last day of the 2002/2003 season. Photo: Frank Orrell

John Filan and Matt Jackson celebrate

2. 2003

Photo: Frank Orrell

Dave Whelan gets his hands on the cup

3. 2003

Photo: Frank Orrell

A Latics fan celebrates at the final whistle

4. 2003

Photo: Frank Orrell

