RETRO SPORT: Wigan Athletic kit launches over the years

As Wigan Athletic launch their new kit for the 2023/24 season, we look back at some of the kit launches over the years.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 15:45 BST

Latics kit launches over the years

Life sized cut out of Latics chairman Dave Whelan with players Ian Kilford and Kevin Sharp and the Wigan Athletic new home and away kits.

1. 1998

Life sized cut out of Latics chairman Dave Whelan with players Ian Kilford and Kevin Sharp and the Wigan Athletic new home and away kits. Photo: GARY BRUNSKILL

Wigan Athletics NEW Skipper Canadian Jason De Vos shows fans the new home kit.

2. 2002

Wigan Athletics NEW Skipper Canadian Jason De Vos shows fans the new home kit. Photo: Freelance

Latics Wigan Athletic new kit in 2001.

3. 2001

Latics Wigan Athletic new kit in 2001. Photo: submitted

Wigan Athletic players Andy Liddel and De Zeuwe model the new kit.

4. 2000

Wigan Athletic players Andy Liddel and De Zeuwe model the new kit. Photo: staff

